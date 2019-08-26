3 injured in blast outside Pakistan Consulate General in Jalalabad: Pak FO

world

Pakistan said on Sunday that at least three persons, including a policeman, were injured in a blast outside its Consulate General in the volatile Jalalabad city in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded outside the consulate in Jalalabad.

“IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded,” he said in a tweet.

“We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel,” Faisal said.

No outfit has taken responsibility of the attack.

The consulate had been shut down in August last year, before resuming operations two months later, a media report said.

The eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, also the provincial capital of Nangarhar, has seen violence erupt multiple times in the recent past.

On August 19, a series of bombings struck restaurants and public squares, wounding at least 34 people as the country marked the 100th anniversary of its independence.

In May, three explosions had ripped through the provincial capital, killing three people and wounding another 20.

