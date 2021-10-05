Home / World News / 3 ISIS-K terrorists killed by Taliban in Kabul: Report
3 ISIS-K terrorists killed by Taliban in Kabul: Report

The explosion has reportedly left more than ten killed and over 20 more wounded.(AFP)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
ANI | , Kabul

 The Taliban have reportedly conducted operations in Kabul's northern suburb, killing three terrorists of the ISIS-Khorasan branch.

According to a report in Khamma Press, local residents have confirmed the shooting of lights and heavy weapons in the area.

Sources of the Taliban have said that the operation was conducted to bust the hideout of the ISIS-K.

The operation was conducted after a suicide bomber exploded his explosives in Eid Gah mosque where Taliban authorities and civilians had gathered for the prayer/mourning ceremony of the slain mother of Zabiullah Mujahid- spokesperson of the Taliban.

The explosion has reportedly left more than ten killed and over 20 more wounded.

Story Saved
