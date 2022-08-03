3 killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten
Police in southern China are searching for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six at a kindergarten in the country’s southern province of Jiangxi on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname Liu in a police statement. No further details of the Wednesday morning attack in the province’s Anfu County were given in the brief statement.
China upgraded security at schools following a spate of of deadly attacks in recent years attributed largely to people bearing grudges against society or who had unidentified mental illnesses.
China does not allow private gun ownership, so most such attacks are carried out with knives, homemade explosives or gasoline bombs. Around 100 children and adults have been killed and hundreds injured over the past decade in apparently uncoordinated, “lone wolf" attacks in which the motive was unclear and the overwhelmingly male assailants were either killed, ended their lives or were put on trial and executed.
Acts of violence against China's youth resonate especially strongly due to the country's chronically low birth rate, partly due to decades of population control policies.
-
Gun violence, homicides on the rise in Canada: Data
The Canadian government's data agency released new information on Tuesday, stating that firearms offences, rose for the seventh consecutive year in the country. Murders also increased for the third year in a row. In a release, Statistics Canada (StatCan) noted that “violent firearm-related offences increased for the seventh consecutive year, rising by 4 per cent in 2021” compared to 2020. Police reported 788 homicides in 2021, 29 more than the year before.
-
Indo-Canadian politician wins praise for saving man from bull
An Indo-Canadian politician from the province of Alberta has become a sensation in Canada after tackling a bull and rescuing a person who was in peril of being injured by the animal. The incident occurred on Sunday as former provincial minister Leela Aheer was attending a running of the bulls event at the Strathmore Stampede, an annual rodeo in the town of that name. Her bravery attracted plaudits across Canada.
-
China punishes Taiwan for Pelosi trip, declares 'danger zones' | 7 points
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has ratcheted up tension between Washington and Beijing despite assurance from the White House that there has been no change in its long-standing “one-China” policy. Pelosi's visit is being followed very closely around the world and especially in China, where the country's microblogging platform, Weibo, briefly crashed as millions discussed and debated her Asia trip. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying added that Beijing's response will be "resolute, forceful and effective".
-
Al-Zawahiri's death: US issues worldwide alert for citizens travelling abroad
The United States on Tuesday cautioned its citizens to maintain a “high level of vigilance” while travelling abroad in the wake of a counter-terrorism operation that eliminated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a worldwide alert, the US state department expressed concern over continued threat of terrorist attacks and “other violent actions” against its citizens and interests overseas.
-
Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty: Taiwan defence ministry
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island. Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics