3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan citing Taliban women ban

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:03 PM IST

Afghanistan: Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)
AP |

Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff.

