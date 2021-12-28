e-paper
3 people including custom workers killed in Afghan attacks

Earlier on Monday, a driver of Defense Ministry was wounded after an improvised bomb hit a ministry’s vehicle in PD 4 of the national capital Kabul, the capital police said.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Kabul
In eastern Ghazni province, gunmen opened fire on two provincial revenue directorate workers and killed them in Police District (PD) 2 of provincial capital Ghazni city .
In eastern Ghazni province, gunmen opened fire on two provincial revenue directorate workers and killed them in Police District (PD) 2 of provincial capital Ghazni city .(AP file photo)
         

Three people were killed and three others wounded in three separate targeted attacks in Afghanistan on Monday, authorities confirmed.

In eastern Ghazni province, gunmen opened fire on two provincial revenue directorate workers and killed them in Police District (PD) 2 of provincial capital Ghazni city at about 8 a.m. local time, Ahmad Khan Sirat, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

The spokesman said the custom workers were on their way to the office and were killed by “terrorists” equipped with silence weapons.

In neighbouring Khost province, an improvised bomb targeted vehicle of Sayyed Asghar Akakhil, a provincial council member, on the outskirts of provincial capital Khost city, killing one security guard and wounding Akakhil and a security guard, chairman of the council, Rahis Kafel Rayhan, told Xinhua.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Over the last one week, Yousuf Rashid, chairman of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA), an independent election monitoring agency, and a woman activist and her brother were killed in two separate assassinations in Kabul and the eastern Kapisa province.

