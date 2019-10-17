e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:00 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca.
35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca.(AP file photo)
         

Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash.

The agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina.

It said the chartered bus carried Asian and Arab nationals, without elaborating.

Police were investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate cause for the crash.

Every able-bodied Muslim is required to perform the hajj, or Islam’s religious pilgrimage, to Mecca, home of cube-shaped Kabaa that Muslims pray to five times a day. Pilgrims also come during other times of the year as well.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 07:38 IST

tags
top news
Some parties open to compromise, land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise, land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca
35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca
Indian-origin techie goes to cops with dead body, admits to killing 3 others
Indian-origin techie goes to cops with dead body, admits to killing 3 others
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in MP
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in MP
Why young boys should not be told to ‘man up’ | Analysis
Why young boys should not be told to ‘man up’ | Analysis
In Odisha’s first robotic restaurant, two humanoids to serve customers
In Odisha’s first robotic restaurant, two humanoids to serve customers
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News