Investigators are on the scene following a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, US.(Reuters)
4 from Sikh community among victims of Indianapolis shooting

The Indian embassy in the United States also confirmed the killing of the people from Indian American Sikh community and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 08:41 AM IST

At least four members of the Sikh community were killed in the Thursday night shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, United States, multiple news agencies reported citing locals. The police are yet to confirm the identities of any of the victims of the shooting that claimed eight lives and injured several others.

The Indian embassy in the United States also confirmed the killing of the people from Indian American Sikh community and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. "Indianapolis police have identified victims of the shooting incident, which include persons from Indian American Sikh community. Our consulate in Chicago is in touch with local authorities in Indianapolis and community leaders and will render all assistance, as required," it said in a statement.

The Indian embassy is monitoring the situation closely and the consul general in Washington has spoken to the mayor of Indianapolis, it also said.

External affairs minister, S Jaishankar, also expressed shock over the shooting and said that the consulate general in Chicago is in touch with the Indianapolis mayor, as well as community leaders. "Will render all possible assistance," he also said.

On Thursday, a 19-year old man opened fire at a FedEx facility and later killed himself on early Friday morning. Police have identified the gunman as Brandon Scott Hole, a resident of Indiana state. The death of Scott took the death toll to nine as police are investigating to ascertain the motive of the shooting. "We have lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence. Our deepest sympathies with the families of those team members," Frederick W Smith, chairperson and CEO of FedEx, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read | Indianapolis mass shooting: 8 killed at FedEx facility. What do we know so far

Thursday's mass shooting is the latest in a series of shootings in the US targeting the Asian American community. In March, eight people were shot dead in the two massage parlours in Atlanta. The victims included six Asian-American women, raising concerns about the rise in hate crimes. Thursday's mass shooting also renewed the fears as the local leader said it was "unsettling to see a rise in violence and hate against Asian Americans”.

"We are deeply saddened by this latest killing in Indianapolis... We request the Biden administration to offer help to the victims," news agency ANI quoted Dr Rajwant Singh, chairperson of the Sikh Council On Religion and Education (SCORE), as saying.

An estimated 500,000 Sikhs live in the United States.


