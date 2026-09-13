4% of global oil supply at risk as Saudi shuts major pipeline amid Houthis' attacks. What it means for India

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have opened a new front in the ongoing war in West Asia. Saudi Arabia has faced constant attacks from the Houthis this week, with the group not only capturing a key port on the Red Sea but also seizing strategic islands and making its biggest territorial gains in years along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. These developments are likely to impact global oil supply. This handout satellite image from Copernicus Sentinel Data taken on September 10, 2016, shows black smoke billowing over the desert southeast of Medina along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline). (AFP) The Houthis' expanding control represents a major strategic win for Iran and an a growing energy stress on countries whose oil dependency is on this route. Also Read | Houthis say hit Saudi base after renewed fighting with Yemeni govt forces

Deep Dive What is the current status of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline? How are Houthi advances affecting global oil supply routes? What implications will rising oil prices have on India due to the pipeline shutdown?

The Red Sea route was being used by Saudi Arabia after the Strait of Hormuz was blocked during the US-Iran war. Now, with the Houthis gaining control of the Red Sea route and the shipping corridor around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Saudi Arabia's ability to move oil through the route could eventually be disrupted. Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, said on September 12 that it had shut down its East-West pipeline after it was attacked the previous day. The Saudi Ministry of Energy called the shutdown "a precautionary measure." The Houthis have not directly claimed responsibility for the attacks. Saudi Arabia has said the strikes were carried out from bases in Iraq that have been used by the Houthis.

Trucks explode as they burn, during what the Houthis say was an attack targeting trucks coming from Saudi territory, at Al-Wadiah border crossing near Al-Wadiah, on the Saudi-Yemen border. (via REUTERS)

The Houthis did, however, issue a warning regarding the Red Sea route, saying that "maritime navigation is safe for all companies except for Saudi vessels." These two developments - Houthis gaining control of Red Sea corridor and attack on oil pipeline - have raised concerns about a potential disruption to Saudi Arabia's oil exports. Also Read | Iran-backed Houthis seize Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, 3 strategic islands According to Reuters, traders have warned that the Saudi pipeline outage could threaten the loss of 4% of global oil supply unless pumping resumes within days. What is the significance of the East-West pipeline? The 1,200-km East-West pipeline was built in the 1980s and has played a key role in Saudi Arabia's ability to export oil following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war. Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince called Trump twice to strike Houthis, he rejected request: Report By early June, Saudi Arabia had more than doubled oil exports from the Red Sea port at the pipeline's western end to more than 5 million barrels per day, according to the International Energy Agency, as cited in a PTI report. Houthi efforts to close the 28-km-wide Bab el-Mandeb Strait have made the route increasingly complicated for shipping. Focus on crude oil prices Ongoing attacks amid the widening Middle East war could send energy prices even higher after a week that saw the price of Brent crude surge back above $100 a barrel, according to a Reuters report. Brent crude oil – the global benchmark – currently costs more than $104 per barrel, and if this pipeline is not reopened in time, there could be an increase in global energy prices.

This handout satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC on September 8, 2026, shows smoke billowing from an Aramco oil depot near the Saudi city of Abha following a Houthi attack. (AFP)