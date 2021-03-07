40 injured, 1 dead as Lahore-bound passenger train derails
Eight coaches of a Lahore-bound train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing one passenger and injuring 40 others, according to media reports.
The 15-Up Karachi Express was en route to Lahore from Karachi when it met the accident between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province.
Eight coaches of the train got derailed. The rescuers are busy in relief activities, aided by the local people. Several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train, Geo News reported.
The train accident, in which one woman was killed and 40 others were injured, has delayed Karachi-Lahore trains by three to 10 hours, the report quoted railway authorities as saying.
The railway authorities said the deceased passenger was travelling from Karachi to Sahiwal. Her family has been provided a compensation of ₹1 million by the railway authorities while the injured will be given between ₹100,000-500,000, it said.
As most of the passengers were asleep, the accident created panic among them. Rescue work was started by passengers on a self-help basis. However, soon Edhi ambulances arrived and shifted the injured to the taluka hospital Rohri and civil hospital Sukkur, the Dawn newspaper reported.
It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment. The IG Railways said the accident will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the derailment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 : Row over NHS pay overshadows Boris Johnson’s push to open schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine as precaution after woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order
- Democrats say the bill will help stifle voter suppression attempts, while Republicans have cast the bill as unwanted federal interference in states’ authority to conduct their own elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bloody Sunday memorial to honour late US civil rights giants
- John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where IS ruled, Pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
- Pope Francis came to Iraq to encourage them to stay and help rebuild the country and restore what he called its “intricately designed carpet” of faith and ethnic groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil price to dictate market trend this week, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Iraq's war-ravaged north, urges minority to stay despite instability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 injured, 1 dead as Lahore-bound passenger train derails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals rush in with shovels after mountain made of gold-rich ores found in Congo
- A video was widely shared on social media in which dozens of villagers were seen using shovels and other tools to dig ores on a mountain to extract gold.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel's bloc slumps in polls on German Covid-19 woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions, says Prez Rouhani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel in final phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US must work with allies to counter Beijing's military threat: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump wants top Republican fundraising organizations to stop using his likeness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy mulls tighter restrictions at least on weekends to check virus spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox