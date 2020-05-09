45 Chinese nationals in Nepal demand flights to go home, throw stones

world

Updated: May 09, 2020 01:12 IST

A group of Chinese nationals stranded in Nepal due to the coronavirus restrictions clashed with the police in an effort to reach the Prime Minister’s Office in Kathmandu. Nepal police said 45 of them had been arrested.

“Four police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Haribahadur Basnet, were injured in the clash when the protestors entered a prohibited zone,” Superintendent of Nepal Police, Somendra Singh Rathore, told ANI over phone.

Like India, Nepal suspended international flights on March 22 as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions will continue till this month-end.

The protesters, stranded in the country because of flight restrictions, said they had run out of money and didn’t have the means to stay in the country any longer. Their embassy, they said according to reports reaching here, wasn’t helping them.

While several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia and France have chartered evacuation flights for their citizens in Nepal, no official flights have been made to rescue stranded Chinese nationals.

The protest - some of them held placards such as “I want to go home!” - turned violent when the police stopped them entering a prohibited zone of Singha Darbar that also houses the Prime Minister’s Office.

“They may face charges of protesting in the restricted zone and violating the lockdown under existing laws,” police spokeswoman Kiran Bajracharya told AFP.

Police said they made an effort to persuade the Chinese nationals to turn back and not violate the restrictions hadn’t helped.

Nepal has reported just over 100 cases and has among the lowest number of coronavirus infections. On Friday, according to Nepal’s health ministry, three fresh cases were reported in the country.

“The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 102 in Nepal with three more tested positive on Friday. Two men aged 16 and 22 from Kapilvastu and a 16 year old man from Nepalgunj have tested positive for COVID – 19,” the health ministry said in a statement.

