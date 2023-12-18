4-month-old baby ‘miraculously’ survives after being flung by tornado in US

A four-month-old baby miraculously got survived in a deadly tornado in the United States. On Saturday, a tornado in Tennessee destroyed the mobile home of a couple, reported BBC. The couple's baby was in a bassinet and the tornado blew it away. The baby was later discovered in a fallen tree and had survived the calamity. The 4-month-old only suffered minor cuts and bruises. In a miraculous event, a 4-month-old toddler survived a deadly tornado in the United States. (Representational picture)(AP)

The baby's mother Sydney Moore recalled how the tornado wreaked havoc and picked up her child in the bassinet. The child's father tried to protect him but got picked as well, by the tornado.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with my baby, Lord, in it. He was the first thing to go up," Moore told a local news station.

"He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown," Moore recalled.

ALSO READ| Vladimir Putin's ‘employ women' message: 'Russia’s reserve labour force…'

Moore revealed that she was able to protect her other son Princeton from the collapse of a wall, caused by the tornado.

"Something in me just told me to run and jump on top of my son. Literally the moment I jumped on him, the walls collapsed," shared Moore.

"I was really crushed. I couldn't breathe," she added.

Moore thanked God for saving her 4-month-old baby about whom she had lost all hope.

"I thought he was dead. I was pretty sure he was dead and we weren't going to find him," said the mother.

"But he's here, and that's by the grace of God," she added.

In the calamity, the family's home and car was completely destroyed. The baby's father suffered a broken arm and shoulder while Moore and her other son survived with minor cuts and bruises.