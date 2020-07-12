e-paper
Home / World News / 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Hebei province

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Hebei province

The tremors were felt at 6:38 am Beijing time.

world Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:11 IST
Asian News International |Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
China’s Hebei was hit by an earthquake on Sunday.
China’s Hebei was hit by an earthquake on Sunday. (REUTERS/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

An earthquake of magnitude measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Guye District of Tangshan City in north China’s Hebei Province on Sunday.

The tremors were felt at 6:38 am Beijing time, reported Xinhua News citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

