5 facts on ‘great guy’ Steve Witkoff as Donald Trump lauds him for Gaza peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for the Gaza peace deal, calling him a “great guy.” White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is acknowledged as CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Lauren Rappoport watch, before President Donald Trump speaks to the Knesset, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.(via REUTERS)

According to Trump, Witkoff is a "great businessman and negotiator", although he added that he knows many people who are all those things.

“He's just a great guy, everybody loved him,” Trump said in his address to the Israeli parliament.

Trump said that the peace in the Middle East wouldn't have been possible without Witkoff, and it would have turned into “World War 3”.

“Everybody loves Steve and respects him. And they somehow can relate to him. I've known him for many, many years and have seen it over and over,” he added.

5 facts about Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff