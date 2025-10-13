5 facts on ‘great guy’ Steve Witkoff as Donald Trump lauds him for Gaza peace deal
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Donald Trump said that the peace in the Middle East wouldn't have been possible without Steve Witkoff, and it would have turned into “World War 3”.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for the Gaza peace deal, calling him a “great guy.”
According to Trump, Witkoff is a "great businessman and negotiator", although he added that he knows many people who are all those things.
“He's just a great guy, everybody loved him,” Trump said in his address to the Israeli parliament.
“Everybody loves Steve and respects him. And they somehow can relate to him. I've known him for many, many years and have seen it over and over,” he added.
5 facts about Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff
- Steve Witkoff is the founder of the Witkoff Group, a real estate firm known for luxury developments. Despite having no prior formal diplomatic experience, he was appointed US special envoy to the Middle East and later special envoy for Peace Missions by Donald Trump when the Republican started his second term as US President earlier this year.
- Witkoff has been playing a key role in negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas even before Trump's second term officially began. He was lauded by the US President for his role in the final Gaza peace deal that ended Israel's two-year-long conflict with Hamas.
- Steve Witkoff has also been involved in efforts to negotiate a peace deal for the Russia-Ukraine War, including meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His critics have questioned his diplomatic competence and perceived alignment with Russian demands, but the Trump administration has backed him.
- Forbes estimated Steve Witkoff's net worth at $2 billion as of May 2025. His firm has developed numerous luxury properties, including The Brook and One High Line in New York's Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively, and the Shore Club Private Collection in Miami Beach, Florida.
- Steve Witkoff's 22-year-old son, Andrew, died of an opioid overdose in 2011. He has since become an advocate for addiction awareness and recovery.
