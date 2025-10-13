Trump praises hostage release, hails ‘historic dawn of a new Middle East’

President Donald Trump hailed “the historic dawn of a new Middle East” in an address to the Israeli parliament on Monday, during a visit to mark a breakthrough deal that ended the war in Gaza and led to the release of prisoners held by Hamas. President Donald Trump arrives with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Israel's President Isaac Herzog to speak to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.(AP)

“It is an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace,” Trump said. “Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change.”

In his speech, Trump urged Israel to “translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

On Monday, Israel and Hamas carried out the hostage swap, with the Palestinian militant group releasing all 20 hostages left in Gaza. The 20 hostages were handed over to the International Red Cross, and were later transferred to the Israel Defence Forces. Follow LIVE updates on Gaza ceasefire here

Meanwhile, in exchange of the hostages, Israel is expected to release around 2,000 Palestinians from Gaza and occupied West Bank who were either imprisoned or detained by Israeli forces before and during the war.

The president, along with key members of his administration such as Defence secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, received a roaring welcome and a standing ovation from Israeli parliament members.

Ahead of Trump's speech, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US president for his steadfast support for Israel by citing the recognition of Jerusalem, Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights, for brokering the Abraham accords, the strikes on Iran and more.

‘A new beginning for the Middle East’

In his address, the US president hailed the beginning of a new dawn in the Middle East. This statement also echoed the remark left by Trump in the Knesset guest book, where he wrote - “This is my great honor - A great and beautiful day. A new beginning.”

Trump also referred to the 12-day war with Iran, which also saw involvement from the US after Trump ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

"From Gaza to Iran, those bitter Hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering and failure," said Trump, adding that a hand of friendship and cooperation will always remain open for Iran.

Notably, Trump's speech comes hours after Iran announced it will not be attending the peace summit in Egypt later today.

“While favouring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction us,” wrote Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on X.

Trump speech leaked ahead of Knesset address

Ahead of his highly anticipated address, excerpts of Trump's speech were leaked, which hinted at US' support for Israel.

“America joins you in those two everlasting vows - Never forget and Never again,” read the leaked text.

The US president's speech also added further that the focus will now be on the redevelopment of Gaza. The “total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development.”

Trump says Gaza war is ‘now over’

Ahead of his address to the Israeli parliament, the US president reiterated that the war in Gaza was “now over," adding that Hamas will comply with the plan and disarm themselves.

Trump arrived in Israel on Monday, just as Hamas and Israel began the hostage release. The US president was received by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and first lady Sara Netanyahu, and Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the Ben Gurion Airport.