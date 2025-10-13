Israel to confer Trump with highest civilian honour: 'Laid foundation for new era in Middle East'

With US President Donald Trump set to arrive in Israel on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that he will present the country's highest civilian award to Trump. Donald Trump is on a visit to the Middle East, with Israel being his first stop(AP)

As per Herzog, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour will be presented to Trump for the US president's role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the war. Follow LIVE updates on Gaza ceasefire here

‘Laid foundation for a new Middle East’

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," read the statement issued by Herzog's office.

“It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour,” he added further.

Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, says the office of the president.

In 2013, Barack Obama was the first US president to receive the Israeli Medal of Honour for his contributions to “strengthening the State of Israel and its security.”

Trump to visit Israel, Egypt amid Gaza ceasefire

With Trump set to land in Israel on Monday, the Israeli president said the award will be presented to the US president in the “coming months”. But, Trump will be informed of his decision today.

Furthermore, Israel and Hamas are set to carry out a hostage exchange as part of the first phase of a peace plan proposed by Trump on Monday.

During his four-hour long visit to Israel, the US President will address the Knesset and is expected to meet with families of hostages.

Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza was accepted by Israel and Hamas last week, marking a pause in the two-year long war which has killed 67,000 people in the Palestinian strip.

The US-brokered plan aims to end the war and lays out the withdrawal of Israeli troops, release of hostages and a self-governing system for Gaza.