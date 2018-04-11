 500 patients showed symptoms of chemical attack in Syria’s Douma: WHO | world news | Hindustan Times
500 patients showed symptoms of chemical attack in Syria’s Douma: WHO

WHO official said they demand immediate ‘unhindered access’ to eastern Ghouta, including Douma, in Syria to provide care to those affected and to assess the health impacts

world Updated: Apr 11, 2018 15:13 IST
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April 7.
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April 7. (Reuters File Photo)

The World Health Organisation condemned a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria last weekend, in which it said an estimated 500 patients went to health facilities with “signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals”.

“WHO demands immediate unhindered access to the area to provide care to those affected, to assess the health impacts, and to deliver a comprehensive public health response,” Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response, said in a statement issued in Geneva.

UN aid agencies do not have access to most of the enclave of eastern Ghouta, including Douma, where the alleged attack occurred. The Syrian government has denied responsibility.

