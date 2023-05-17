Home / World News / 65 women in Australia receive used condoms by mail. Police find a connection

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Australia: All the women attended the city's Kilbreda College private girls' school in 1999.

After 65 women received used condoms in their mails along with handwritten messages, Australian police began an investigation, BBC reported. The letters were dispatched by an anonymous sender to addresses across Melbourne’s east and southeast, it added. All of the mails were received in the past three months. All the victims are linked and part of a targeted attack, the police believed.

Australian police is seen. (Representational)
All the women attended the city's Kilbreda College private girls' school in 1999. Their addresses must have been obtained from an old school yearbook, the police believe. The Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team is also investigating the case.

"It is believed that most of those who reported the material have received multiple letters, all with the suspected used item included. Officers believe the victims are linked and are part of a targeted attack," the statement said.

A woman who received the mail was quoted by Australia’s Herald Sun as saying that she received a letter with “very graphic (handwritten) messages” after which she tried to contact her friends.

“I didn’t sleep the night I received the letter, it really creeped me out,” the woman said. Police has also urged people having any information related to the case to come forward and help the authorities.

