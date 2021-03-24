IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 7 in 10 hospitalised Covid patients didn’t fully recover 5 months after discharge: Study | 10 common symptoms
Patients with Covid-19 are seen in a hospital in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(AP)
Patients with Covid-19 are seen in a hospital in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(AP)
world news

7 in 10 hospitalised Covid patients didn’t fully recover 5 months after discharge: Study | 10 common symptoms

  • According to the study, only 29% of the participants felt fully recovered at follow-up after five months and 20% reported a new disability.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:37 PM IST

The majority of individuals hospitalised with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) did not fully recover even five months after they were discharged, according to a new UK study. The researchers found that the patients continued to experience the negative impacts of the infection on their physical and mental health as well as their ability to work.

The UK-wide study, led by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), analysed 1,077 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals between March and November 2020. Among the participants, 69% were white, 36% were women, with a mean age of 58, and 50% had at least two co-morbidities.

According to the study, only 29% of the participants felt fully recovered at follow-up after five months and 20% reported a new disability. Those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms were middle-aged white women with two or more co-morbidities, such as asthma or diabetes. As per the study, over 25% of participants displayed clinically significant symptoms of anxiety and depression while 12% showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Our results show a large burden of symptoms, mental and physical health problems and evidence of organ damage five months after discharge with Covid-19,” Dr Rachael Evans, a respiratory consultant at Leicester’s Hospitals, said in a statement.

“It is also clear that those who required mechanical ventilation and were admitted to intensive care take longer to recover,” she added.

The researchers classified the types of recovery into four different groups based on the participants’ mental and physical health impairments. One of the groups showed impaired cognitive function, which has colloquially been called ‘brain fog’, the study said.

The researchers suggested a different underlying mechanism for the ‘brain fog’ compared to other symptoms as the cognitive impairment, according to them, was “striking even when taking education levels into account.” Researchers also found that each participant had an average of nine persistent symptoms.

Here’s the list of the 10 most common symptoms reported in the study:

1. Muscle pain

2. Fatigue

3. Physical slowing down

4. Impaired sleep quality

5. Joint pain or swelling

6. Limb weakness

7. Breathlessness

8. Pain

9. Short-term memory loss

10. Slowed thinking


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19

Related Stories

A second study led by the International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infections Consortium (ISARIC) found that women under 50 had higher odds of worse long-term health outcomes than men and than older study participants, even if they had no underlying health conditions.. (Representative Image)(AFP)
A second study led by the International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infections Consortium (ISARIC) found that women under 50 had higher odds of worse long-term health outcomes than men and than older study participants, even if they had no underlying health conditions.. (Representative Image)(AFP)
health

Women in 40s, 50s who survive Covid likely to suffer persistent problems: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:30 PM IST
One study found that five months after leaving hospital, Covid-19 patients who were also middle-aged, white, female, and had other health problems such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, tended to be more likely to report long-Covid symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP