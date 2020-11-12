e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast: UN

74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast: UN

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:54 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Cairo
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea.
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea.(AP)
         

The UN migration agency says at least 74 migrants have drowned after a Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya.

The tragedy on Thursday is the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since October 1.

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums. That’s according to the International Organization for Migration. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fisherman and brought to shore.

tags
top news
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
Krunal stopped at airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
Krunal stopped at airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In