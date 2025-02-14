A big, beautiful Trump deal with China?

IT SOUNDS ODD, but hints keep piling up that President Donald Trump is tempted by a big, beautiful deal with China’s Xi Jinping. That runs counter to campaign-trail vows to hit China with crippling tariffs. A great-power bargain that Mr Xi could accept—perhaps bundling economic trade-offs with a divvying-up of the world into spheres of influence—would surely outrage hawkish Trump aides, from the national security adviser, Mike Waltz, to the secretary of state, Marco Rubio. Congress would be appalled and allies in Europe and Asia aghast. And yet Mr Trump keeps signalling that he is in dealmaking mode. He has invited China to help with peacemaking in Ukraine, says he would rather not impose swingeing Chinese tariffs and questioned whether TikTok, a Chinese-owned app, really harms American national security.

Well-connected officials and scholars in America, China and Europe are thinking hard about “G2” talks and how far they could get. Converging world views make a deal conceivable, for Mr Trump’s might-makes-right outlook resembles Mr Xi’s. Diverging national interests are the obstacle. There is, for instance, a winner-takes-all edge to some important technological contests, from the race to dominate artificial intelligence to competitions over space warfare. That places severe limits on co-operation.

In Washington, conventional conservatives draw comfort from the first Trump presidency. They admit that, in private, Mr Trump made startling statements about China. The memoirs of former aides describe Mr Trump scorning the democratic island of Taiwan as a small and troublesome place, just off the coast of mighty China. There are accounts of Mr Trump telling Mr Xi he was right to lock up Muslim Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang. But in the end, conservatives counter, Mr Trump approved tough China policies, selling weapons to Taiwan, calling repression of Uyghurs a genocide and curbing technology exports.

Today a conventional spin can be put on Mr Trump’s approach to Ukraine. China has leverage over President Vladimir Putin as a vital energy buyer and supplier of components for Russian armsmakers. Maybe Mr Trump just wants China to stop exporting weapons parts and tell Mr Putin to stop fighting. Alas, soothing spin must reckon with something jarring: Mr Trump’s echoing of Chinese talking points about the war. In early January he said he could “understand” why Russia feels threatened by potential NATO membership for Ukraine. Days after his inauguration he told Fox News that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, should have sued for peace and not fought back after being invaded by “much more powerful” Russia. Mr Trump called the conflict a costly mistake, allowed to drag on because America “started pouring equipment” into the war. That is the line peddled in world capitals by Chinese envoys for three years, almost verbatim.

Chinese experts welcome a chance for dealmaking. Currently, Russia is heavily reliant on China, says Yang Cheng, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University and former Chinese diplomat in Moscow. But the gains from that dependence are outweighed by harm to China’s ties with America and Europe, where China is wrongly seen as being in lockstep with Russia, he argues. A role in Ukraine peace talks would be a “proving-ground” for China’s diplomacy, and bolster its ambitions to be recognised as a “provider of public goods for global governance”.

China’s price for help could be a new joint communiqué in which America unequivocally “opposes” Taiwanese independence, shifting from its stance of “not supporting” the island’s claim to statehood, suggests Xiang Lanxin, a Shanghai-based veteran of high-level, semi-official talks between America and China. An American “No” to independence would advance China’s core interests, he says, transforming politics inside the island and pouring cold water on Western governments that have taken up Taiwan’s cause as a test of democratic solidarity. In return, China might divert exports from America to other markets and avoid mounting challenges to the dollar’s global dominance. As for Mr Trump’s swaggering ambitions in his near-abroad, neither Panama nor Greenland are “vital” Chinese interests, while his upsetting of allies is “great” for China, says Professor Xiang.

As a senior colonel in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Zhou Bo oversaw Chinese peacekeeping missions. If invited by the warring parties, China “stands ready” to send thousands of PLA monitors to Ukraine, perhaps with Indian and Brazilian counterparts, he says. That would avoid the presence of peacekeepers from NATO countries, which Russia would surely oppose. It would also be a “win” for China, showing the world that it stands on “the moral high ground”, suggests the retired officer, now at Tsinghua University’s Centre for International Security and Strategy.

Nobody knows where this will go

Westerners are now squabbling among themselves. Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is said to see advantages in China sending peacekeepers to help monitor a Ukraine armistice, perhaps in blue UN helmets. Yet when a German grandee publicly raised the idea at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he was excoriated for “pathetic” European buck-passing by a flinty Stanford academic.

Might China hawks constrain Mr Trump? Their clout depends on whether Mr Trump moves to unleash them or not, says Christopher Johnson, a former CIA China analyst and presidential briefer. Pragmatic Mr Trump keeps charge while he senses a deal he can sell as a win. When talks bog down, he hands them to underlings. That explains get-tough policies from his first administration.

In truth, the big obstacle to dealmaking may be China’s long-term distrust of America, and the rigidity of policymaking under Mr Xi. That is an odd source of hope for Washington’s China hawks and alarmed Western allies. These are strange times.

Subscribers to The Economist can sign up to our new Opinion newsletter, which brings together the best of our leaders, columns, guest essays and reader correspondence.