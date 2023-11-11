‘A devout Hindu’: British PM Rishi Sunak extends Diwali wishes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday extended Diwali wishes to all those celebrating around the UK and the world. He also extended greetings to the Sikh community for the Bandi Chhor Divas. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street.(X)

Sunak said that his “guiding light” as prime minister is the determination to change things for the better and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness.

“With the lighting of the Diyas, let this be a moment we can look to the future with hope. My guiding light as Prime Minister is the determination to change things for the better, and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, I believe Diwali is a poignant representation of the endeavour for a brighter tomorrow," the prime minister said in a statement.

He also added that as Britain's first Asian prime minister and a devout Hindu, he hopes that Diwali can be a celebration of the ethnic and cultural diversity in the United Kingdom.

"As your first British Asian Prime Minister, and a devout Hindu, I also hope this can be a celebration of the fantastic ethnic and cultural diversity which makes the UK the place it is today,” Sunak said.

On Thursday, Sunak, along with his wife Akshata Murthy, had hosted a special event at 10 Downing Street on the occasion of Diwali. A large number of people had joined the two in the celebration.

Visuals shared on social media also showed that Downing Street was enlightened by diyas and colourful lights.

“Tonight Prime Minister RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali - a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness," the UK Prime Minister's office wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It added: “Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail