‘Abyss of unpredictability’: China warns against ‘military adventurism’ in Middle East

China on Wednesday cautioned against “military adventurism” in the Middle East, while warning that it would push the region into “unpredictability.” China's remarks come even as US has sent its carrier strike group, led by USS Abraham Lincoln, to the Middle East. (AFP)

“The use of force cannot solve problems. Any military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability,” Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, told the UN Security Council, according to Associated Press.

This comes even as uncertainty builds up over United States' move on Iran, even as US President Donald Trump threatened the Middle East country, but signalled willingness to dialogue over a nuclear deal.

The deal that the Trump administration wants would prohibit Iran from developing nuclear weapons in return for a lifting of economic sanctions, according to AP.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties,” Trump said, while adding that time was “running out.”

“The next attack will be far worse!” Trump warned, in reference to the US strikes on Iran amid the latter's 12-day war with Israel.

Following this, Iran's mission to the United Nations replied, saying the country was “ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests.” However, it warned that “if pushed”, Iran would “defend itself and respond like never before.”

US Secretary of State says military presence near Middle East ‘wise and prudent’ Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was “wise and prudent” to have a military presence in the Middle East to if necessary “prevent the attack against thousands of American servicemen and other facilities in the region and our allies.”

Regarding the prospect of a regime change in Iran, Rubio said it would be “far more complex” than Venezuela. “You’re talking about a regime that’s been in place for a very long time…So that’s going to require a lot of careful thinking, if that eventuality ever presents itself,” AP cited Rubio as saying in response to a question.