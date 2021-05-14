Home / World News / Access to Covid-19 vaccines: India, US hold talks on waiver at WTO
A health worker inoculates a person with a Covid-19 vaccine, at Trilokpuri government school in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (Hindustan Times)
Access to Covid-19 vaccines: India, US hold talks on waiver at WTO

In the virtual meeting with Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal, trade representative Katherine Tai reaffirmed US “commitment” to help India
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his US counterpart Katherine Tai discussed on Friday negotiations at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on a proposal put forward by India and South Africa to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, to ensure equitable access to them around the world.

US trade representative Tai reaffirmed US “commitment” to help India during its time of need, her office said in a readout of the virtual conversation.

She told Goyal the US support for the waiver and text-based negotiations at the WTO is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “comprehensive effort to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution around the world”.

Tai announced US support for the proposal last week under mounting pressure from other WTO member countries and democrats at home.

IND USA
