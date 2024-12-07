Actor Miho Nakayama found dead in bathtub at her home in Japan

Japanese actor and singer Miho Nakayama was found dead at her Tokyo home, reported BBC. She was 54. Miho Nakayama rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s.

Nakayama was discovered in her bathtub on Friday after failing to appear for a scheduled work engagement. An acquaintance who was concerned about her whereabouts contacted emergency services, and paramedics confirmed her death at the scene.

The cause of her death is currently under investigation.

Nakayama had been scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka on Friday but had canceled the show due to health issues. Her team confirmed the tragic news of her passing on her official website, expressing their shock and sorrow at the sudden loss.

"We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened. We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details," reads the statement on her website.

Nakayama, one of Japan's most beloved star

Nakayama rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, during the peak of J-pop's popularity, though she was perhaps best known for her starring role in the 1995 film 'Love Letter'. She also appeared in notable films like 'Tokyo Weather' (1997). Born in Saku, Japan, Nakayama made her acting debut in the 1985 drama 'Maido Osawagase Shimasu', which quickly propelled her to stardom. She also released her debut single, "C," in the same year. Nakayama starred in 'Be-Bop High School' and went on to release 22 studio albums, earning eight No. 1 singles in Japan.

Throughout her career, Nakayama became one of Japan's most beloved stars, recognized for her achievements in film, television, and music. Her performance in 'Love Letter' earned her Best Actress awards from both the Blue Ribbon Awards and the Hochi Film Awards, while the film itself won the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Nakayama is survived by her son, whom she shared with her former husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji.