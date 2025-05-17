Menu Explore
Adidas ad showing shoe on Acropolis sparks outrage in Greece

AFP |
May 17, 2025 01:00 AM IST

A promotional video for Adidas featuring a multicoloured trainer on the Acropolis has sparked public outrage in Greece, prompting the government on Friday to announce legal action as no filming permit was granted.

A view of the monuments at the Acropolis before they switch off their lights for Earth Hour in Athens, Greece, March 22, 2025.(Reuters)
A view of the monuments at the Acropolis before they switch off their lights for Earth Hour in Athens, Greece, March 22, 2025.(Reuters)

"The legal procedure was not followed," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told Skaï radio, describing the imagery as "extremely unpleasant" and likening it to "the Adidas shoe... kicking the Acropolis".

She said a legal complaint would be filed against "all those responsible," with the judiciary expected to investigate how the incident occurred.

Adidas's Greek subsidiary did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

The image, splashed across the front pages of several Greek media outlets on Friday, was captured during a drone show held Thursday evening at the Zappeion Hall.

The neoclassical building in central Athens is used for events and managed by a state-run legacy commission under the supervision of the Finance Ministry.

The drone display was staged by the company Essence Mediacom as part of a campaign for an Adidas product.

According to some reports, Essence Mediacom applied on April 30 for permission to hold the show and was granted approval in exchange for a fee of "just 380 euros ($423)".

Essence Mediacom also did not respond to AFP's inquiries.

Mendoni said: "The Zappeion administration should have sought approval from the Culture Ministry before granting such authorisation."

"There has been a violation of the law on archaeological heritage," she added.

Greek law regulating the use of archaeological sites -- many dating back more than 2,500 years -- is particularly strict.

The Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site built in the 5th century BC, received over 4.5 million visitors in 2024.

"The Acropolis, a global symbol of culture and democracy, cannot be treated as a backdrop for commercial use," said the opposition Pasok party, accusing the government of negligence.

"Serious questions arise about the role and responsibility of the Culture Ministry," the party added.

In early April, the Culture Ministry had rejected a request from Oscar-winning Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos to film at the Acropolis, arguing that the scenes did not reflect the historic site's image.

The incident has also sparked criticism on social media, with users posting: “No to Yorgos Lanthimos. Yes to Adidas. No to art, yes to money.”

