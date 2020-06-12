e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agrees to hold talks with Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agrees to hold talks with Taliban

“President Ghani agreed to hold the negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar,” Sputnik quoted Al-Qahtani as saying. The envoy made the remarks after a meeting with Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:07 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kabul
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani.
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani.(Reuters file photo)
         

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has agreed to hold a round of negotiations with the Taliban in Qatari capital of Doha, said Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutlaq Al-Qahtani.

“President Ghani agreed to hold the negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar,” Sputnik quoted Al-Qahtani as saying. The envoy made the remarks after a meeting with Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul.

Abdullah said after the talks with Al-Qahtani that Kabul was appreciating Doha’s efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the Taliban, that the negotiations between the group and the Afghan government would be held in Doha.

The exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed, but the government has reportedly agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal signed in February.

tags
top news
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
Seven states see rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in 10 days
Seven states see rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in 10 days
These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average
These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In