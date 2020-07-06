e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / After Qureshi, now Pakistan’s health minister Zafar Mirza contracts Covid-19

After Qureshi, now Pakistan’s health minister Zafar Mirza contracts Covid-19

Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 2,31,000-mark after 3,344 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

world Updated: Jul 06, 2020 12:46 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Pakistan health minister Zafar Mirza.
Pakistan health minister Zafar Mirza.(Twitter/@zfrmrza)
         

Pakistan’s point person on the coronavirus disease, Dr Zafar Mirza, has himself contracted Covid-19.

Dr Mirza announced on Monday that he was isolating himself at home after testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

In a tweet, the special assistant to the prime minister on health said that he was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was taking all precautions. He also applauded the services of his colleagues, saying “Keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you.”

 

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested positive for the disease.

Dr Mirza has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s strategy to fight Covid-19. He has been severly criticised by various quarters for his inability to get a coordinated strategy in place.

Both Dr Mirza and prime minister Imran Khan have been accused of implementing a muddled strategy under which the country’s Covid-19 numbers are amongst the highest in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 2,31,000-mark after 3,344 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours. So far, the disease has claimed the lives of 4,762 in the country.

Out of the total infections, Sindh province reported 94,528 cases, Punjab 81,963, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 28,116, Islamabad 13,494, Balochistan 10,814, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,561 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,342.

Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services said that 56.78 per cent patients have recovered from the disease while those still infected are 43.21 per cent.

Forty eight doctors resigned in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday citing inability of the government to provide safety gear to protect them from the virus.

“The doctors in question have resigned after the government’s failure to comply with their repeated requests to provide them protective gear against the deadly coronavirus and other inadequate facilities,” a senior doctor of a public hospital Lahore told news agencies.

Most of these doctors were working in teaching hospitals.

tags
top news
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In