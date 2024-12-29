Air Canada aircraft catches fire after scary landing hours after fatal South Korea plane tragedy

An Air Canada flight made a scary landing at Halifax airport as the aircraft skid down the runway and caught fire following touchdown with a broken landing gear. There were no immediate reports of any casualty in the incident. A PAL Airlines aircraft was operating Air Canada flight AC2259 between St. John’s and Halifax.(Pixabay/Representative)

The incident comes just hours after a Boeing 737 caught fire on landing in South Korea's Muan airport, resulting the death all but two passengers in the mishap.

Purported videos, claimed to be of the incident, showed wings of the aircraft scraping the runway and causing a fire.

The aircraft in question reportedly belongs to PAL Airlines which was operating Air Canada flight AC2259 between St. John’s and Halifax.

Just hours before this, a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 passengers exploded after landing at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan on Sunday. Only two people survived, while 179 others were presumed dead in the mishap.

The Jeju Air plane was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, reports said, citing South Korea's Yonhap News Agency. Follow South Korea plane crash LIVE updates

Local authorities initially confirmed 28 deaths from the crash but the tally rose as dozens of people were critically injured. Two people were confirmed to have been rescued while 179 passengers and crew were presumed dead, South Korean news agency Yanhop said.

The Jeju Air plane was a Boeing 737-800.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane developed malfunction in landing gear after a bird strike and veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.