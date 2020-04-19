e-paper
Home / World News / Air India airlifts 3 lakh rapid test kits from Guangzhou

Air India airlifts 3 lakh rapid test kits from Guangzhou

”Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by Air India from Guangzhou...”, tweeted Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:52 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Guangzhou
Air India aircraft airlifted three lakh rapid antibody test kits from Guangzhou
Air India aircraft airlifted three lakh rapid antibody test kits from Guangzhou(ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT)
         

A special Air India (AI) flight to Guangzhou airlifted three lakh rapid antibody test kits on Saturday, which are headed to Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri tweeted: “Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by Air India from Guangzhou | Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on the ground by our team at @cgiguangzhou.”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 16 had also tweeted that “determined efforts of Lifeline Udan continue to add strength to India’s resilient fight against Covid19. 247 flights have now carried 418 tons of medical & essential cargo across 2, 45,293 km since 26th March 2020.”

