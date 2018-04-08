 Air strikes kill 30 civilians in Syria’s rebel Douma | world news | Hindustan Times
Air strikes kill 30 civilians in Syria’s rebel Douma

Eight children were among the dead in the town of Douma.

world Updated: Apr 08, 2018 10:00 IST
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018.
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018.(Reuters Photo)

Syrian regime air strikes killed at least 30 civilians on Saturday in the last rebel pocket in the former opposition bastion of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, a war monitor said.

Eight children were among the dead in the town of Douma, according to the updated toll from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on sources on the ground.

