Air strikes kill 30 civilians in Syria’s rebel Douma
Eight children were among the dead in the town of Douma.world Updated: Apr 08, 2018 10:00 IST
Agence France-Presse, Beirut
Syrian regime air strikes killed at least 30 civilians on Saturday in the last rebel pocket in the former opposition bastion of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, a war monitor said.
Eight children were among the dead in the town of Douma, according to the updated toll from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on sources on the ground.