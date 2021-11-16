Home / World News / Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief, 2 days after being detained
world news

Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief, 2 days after being detained

Security forces arrested El Musalmi El Kabbashi on Sunday, following a raid on his home in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.
Sudanese authorities have not commented on the reporter's detention. In picture - Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan.(Reuters)
Sudanese authorities have not commented on the reporter's detention. In picture - Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Khartoum

The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said that Sudanese authorities on Tuesday released its bureau chief, two days after he was detained in the African country.

Security forces arrested El Musalmi El Kabbashi on Sunday, following a raid on his home in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

That came a day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military's coup last month.

Al-Jazeera did not elaborate further on the circumstances of El Kabbashi's release in its statement on Twitter.

Sudanese authorities have not commented on the reporter's detention.

The Oct. 25 military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

At least 23 protesters have been killed so far, and hundreds of others have been wounded due to excessive force used by the country's security forces, according to Sudanese doctors and UN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sudan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out