Meet TikTok star Alix Earle, latest entrant in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 10, 2023

Alix Earle has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2023. She has also made it big through Bitcoin mining.

TikTok star Alix Earle has been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Local Miami list in which the entrepreneurs are collectively projected to generate nearly $300 million in revenue by the end of 2023. According to a report by msn.com, Earle has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2023. She has also made it big through Bitcoin mining.

TikTok star Alix Earle(Instagram)
TikTok star Alix Earle(Instagram)

In the past six months, Earle's popularity has sky-rocketed across social media platforms. On TikTok, her following has grown by 1000% and she has 5.6 million followers on the platform. Her number of followers on Instagram has touched 2.9 million. She has landed brand deals with companies like Amazon, GrubHub, American Eagle etc. She has even created her own energy drink with Amino Lean.

Her beginning as a TikToker and earnings

Earle gained stardom on TikTok with videos of her days as a University of Miami student. She chronicled her life filled with back-to-back parties and adventures.

According to Jessica Liliann who is an influencer marketing manager, Earle charges between $40K and $70K for a brand deal. Reportedly, for a single post, she may charge reach $100K.

Possible reasons for her immense success

Experts have been trying to understand the reason behind her explosive rise in popularity. Some theories suggest her dating prominent individuals as one important reason.

