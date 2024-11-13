Alleged gangster Arsh Dalla arrested, charged by Canadian police

Toronto: Alleged gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill, better known as Arsh Dalla, has been arrested and charged by Canadian police. Arshdeep Singh Gill, better known as Arsh Dalla (Supplied photo)

This was confirmed by the Hindustan Times on Tuesday and later also reported by the Canadian outlet CTV News.

Gill was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in the town of Milton on Wednesday.

Gill, considered an associate of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed on June 18 last year in Surrey, British Columbia, is considered a terrorist by the Indian government though those charges have not been tested in a Canadian court.

In recent years, India has also repeatedly sought the extradition of Gill but that request has not been honoured by Canadian authorities.

Gill was one of two persons arrested by Halton Regional Police on October 28 in connection with an incident of shooting.

According to a release from the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) at the time, it was contacted by Guelph Police in the early morning hours of October 28, after two males attended a hospital. One of them was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound apparently suffered in Halton region. The other was not injured.

The HRPS Major Crime Bureau is now investigating and both males have been arrested, the release stated.

Those arrested were not identified by name but were a 25-year-old resident of Halton Hills and a 28-year-old resident of Surrey, BC. They were both charged with Discharging Firearm with Intent.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.

He was identified as Arshdeep Gill in the court docket. He was to appear for a bail hearing/show cause hearing.

Arsh Dalla, who has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was in January last year designated a terrorist by the Indian Government.

He is an accused in various cases under India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had raised the matter with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in 2022.

Indian authorities have also accused Gill of being associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) or even having assumed its leadership following Nijjar’s killing. Those allegations have not been tested in a Canadian court.