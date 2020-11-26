e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Amazon’s cloud service sees widespread outage

Amazon’s cloud service sees widespread outage

Amazon’s cloud service business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter.
Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Amazon.com Inc’s widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing a large-scale outage, the company said on Wednesday, affecting users ranging from websites to software providers.

It has also affected the ability to post updates to its service health dashboard, the company said.

“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution,” an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of its cloud offerings, collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, Adobe’s Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

“We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage,” the newspaper tweeted.

Amazon’s cloud service business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In