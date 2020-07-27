e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu: Report

American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu: Report

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu has been unclear, but the Chinese consulate in Houston was given 72 hours to close after the original order was made.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 06:42 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chengdu
A man works to remove the US Consulate plaque at the US Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China.
A man works to remove the US Consulate plaque at the US Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. (Reuters Photo )
         

The American flag was lowered at the United States consulate in Chengdu on Monday, days after Beijing ordered it to close in retaliation for the shuttering of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV from outside the consulate showed the flag being slowly lowered early Monday morning, after diplomatic tensions soared between the two powers with both alleging the other had endangered national security.

Relations deteriorated in recent weeks in a Cold War-style standoff, with the Chengdu mission Friday ordered to shut in retaliation for the forced closure of Beijing’s consulate in Houston, Texas.

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu has been unclear, but the Chinese consulate in Houston was given 72 hours to close after the original order was made.

On Saturday AFP reporters saw workers removing the US insignia from the front of the consulate.

Over the weekend, removals trucks entered the US consulate and cleaners were seen carting large black rubbish bags from the building.

Beijing says closing the Chengdu consulate was a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”, and has alleged that staff at the diplomatic mission endangered China’s security and interests.

Washington officials, meanwhile, said there had been unacceptable efforts by the Chinese consulate in Houston to steal US corporate secrets.

tags
top news
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
All tenders with China firms’ participation will not be hit
All tenders with China firms’ participation will not be hit
Rajasthan HC to hear today plea against BSP unit’s merger with Congress
Rajasthan HC to hear today plea against BSP unit’s merger with Congress
Govt plans to build cold storage, supply chain for Covid-19 vaccines
Govt plans to build cold storage, supply chain for Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19 live updates: Brazil registers 555 fresh deaths, 24,578 cases
Covid-19 live updates: Brazil registers 555 fresh deaths, 24,578 cases
Sometimes you are getting too much backing: Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant
Sometimes you are getting too much backing: Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In