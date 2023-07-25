Home / World News / Who do Americans trust? Not media or politicians claims survey

Who do Americans trust? Not media or politicians claims survey

ByVrinda Rastogi
Jul 25, 2023 05:11 PM IST

A list of 18 professions ranked from least to most trusted.

Ethics form the base of any business, educational institute, healthcare organization, and government. In order for an organization and its people to be effective, they must adhere to a measure of behaviors that help guide them toward certain standards and practices. Many professional organizations have an ethical standard that its members are expected to uphold.

What is America's most trusted profession?
In 2022, Gallup curated a list of 18 professions rated by over 1,000 U.S. adults on their opinions of the honesty and ethics of the people in those professions. Stacker then ranked those professions from most to least trusted based on the findings.

Read on for the list of 18 professions ranked least to most trusted.

18. Telemarketers

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 4%
Average: 33%
Low: 34%
Very low: 25%

17. Members of Congress

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 7%
Average: 28%
Low: 37%
Very low: 25%

16. Car salespeople

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 8%
Average: 44%
Low: 31%
Very low: 13%

15. Business executives

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 12%
Average: 48%
Low: 25%
Very low: 11%

14. Advertising practitioners

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 13%
Average: 42%
Low: 31%
Very low: 10%

13. Lawyers

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 3%
High: 18%
Average: 50%
Low: 19%
Very low: 9%

12. Journalists

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 3%
High: 20%
Average: 35%
Low: 24%
Very low: 18%

10. Labor union leaders (tie)

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 7%
High: 17%
Average: 42%
Low: 22%
Very low: 9%

10. Real estate agents (tie)

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 4%
High: 20%
Average: 55%
Low: 15%
Very low: 4%

9. Bankers

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 5%
High: 21%
Average: 54%
Low: 15%
Very low: 5%

8. Clergy

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 8%
High: 26%
Average: 45%
Low: 13%
Very low: 4%

7. Judges

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 8%
High: 31%
Average: 42%
Low: 13%
Very low: 6%

6. Accountants

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 7%
High: 34%
Average: 50%
Low: 6%
Very low: 1%

5. Police officers

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 13%
High: 37%
Average: 32%
Low: 11%
Very low: 7%

4. High school teachers

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 14%
High: 39%
Average: 31%
Low: 12%
Very low: 3%

3. Pharmacists

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 14%
High: 44%
Average: 34%
Low: 5%
Very low: 2%

2. Medical doctors

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 17%
High: 45%
Average: 28%
Low: 7%
Very low: 3%

1. Nurses

Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 29%
High: 50%
Average: 17%
Low: 3%
Very low: 1%

