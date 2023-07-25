Who do Americans trust? Not media or politicians claims survey
A list of 18 professions ranked from least to most trusted.
Ethics form the base of any business, educational institute, healthcare organization, and government. In order for an organization and its people to be effective, they must adhere to a measure of behaviors that help guide them toward certain standards and practices. Many professional organizations have an ethical standard that its members are expected to uphold.
In 2022, Gallup curated a list of 18 professions rated by over 1,000 U.S. adults on their opinions of the honesty and ethics of the people in those professions. Stacker then ranked those professions from most to least trusted based on the findings.
Read on for the list of 18 professions ranked least to most trusted.
18. Telemarketers
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 4%
Average: 33%
Low: 34%
Very low: 25%
17. Members of Congress
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 7%
Average: 28%
Low: 37%
Very low: 25%
16. Car salespeople
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 8%
Average: 44%
Low: 31%
Very low: 13%
15. Business executives
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 12%
Average: 48%
Low: 25%
Very low: 11%
14. Advertising practitioners
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 2%
High: 13%
Average: 42%
Low: 31%
Very low: 10%
13. Lawyers
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 3%
High: 18%
Average: 50%
Low: 19%
Very low: 9%
12. Journalists
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 3%
High: 20%
Average: 35%
Low: 24%
Very low: 18%
10. Labor union leaders (tie)
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 7%
High: 17%
Average: 42%
Low: 22%
Very low: 9%
10. Real estate agents (tie)
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 4%
High: 20%
Average: 55%
Low: 15%
Very low: 4%
9. Bankers
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 5%
High: 21%
Average: 54%
Low: 15%
Very low: 5%
8. Clergy
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 8%
High: 26%
Average: 45%
Low: 13%
Very low: 4%
7. Judges
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 8%
High: 31%
Average: 42%
Low: 13%
Very low: 6%
6. Accountants
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 7%
High: 34%
Average: 50%
Low: 6%
Very low: 1%
5. Police officers
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 13%
High: 37%
Average: 32%
Low: 11%
Very low: 7%
4. High school teachers
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 14%
High: 39%
Average: 31%
Low: 12%
Very low: 3%
3. Pharmacists
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 14%
High: 44%
Average: 34%
Low: 5%
Very low: 2%
Also Read | Pennsylvania and Florida chosen best place to retire in US, here's why
2. Medical doctors
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 17%
High: 45%
Average: 28%
Low: 7%
Very low: 3%
1. Nurses
Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:
Very high: 29%
High: 50%
Average: 17%
Low: 3%
Very low: 1%
- Topics
- Trust Vote
- Profession
- Career