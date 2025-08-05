Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amid conflict with Cambodia, Thailand approves $600 million deal for Swedish fighter jets

AFP |
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 02:39 pm IST

The kingdom already operates 11 older Gripens, as well as dozens of F-16s acquired in the 1980s.

Thailand approved the purchase of four Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets on Tuesday, the air force said, a week after reaching a ceasefire in deadly border clashes with Cambodia.

The $600 million agreement for the Saab JAS 39 Gripens was first announced in June as part of a long-term plan to modernise the air force's combat capabilities.(Unspalsh/Representational)
The $600 million agreement for the Saab JAS 39 Gripens was first announced in June as part of a long-term plan to modernise the air force's combat capabilities.(Unspalsh/Representational)

The $600 million agreement for the Saab JAS 39 Gripens was first announced in June as part of a long-term plan to modernise the air force's combat capabilities.

During five days of clashes with Cambodia that left more than 40 people dead, Thailand used its fleet of F-16s to strike military targets across the border.

It was the deadliest border fighting between the two countries in decades.

"The cabinet has approved the purchase of JAS 39 Saab Gripen to strengthen the Royal Thai Air Force and protect Thailand's sovereignty," the air force said on its official Facebook page.

A procurement committee began deliberations in August last year, concluding a 10-month review that favoured the Scandinavian-made jets over American F-16s.

The kingdom already operates 11 older Gripens, as well as dozens of F-16s acquired in the 1980s.

The country's total defence budget stands at 200 billion baht ($6 billion), which includes allocations for the army, navy and air force.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Amid conflict with Cambodia, Thailand approves $600 million deal for Swedish fighter jets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On