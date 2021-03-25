IND USA
"We have to assume that the virus, with its mutations, may be occupying us for a long time to come so the question goes far beyond this year," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.(AFP)
Angela Merkel says EU leaders will discuss increasing Covid-19 vaccine production capacity

"British production sites are manufacturing for Britain and the United States is not exporting, so we are reliant on what we can make in Europe," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:59 PM IST

European Union leaders will discuss how to make sure more vaccines are made on European soil since the bloc's supply problems are more to do with a lack of production capacity than with under-ordering, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"British production sites are manufacturing for Britain and the United States is not exporting, so we are reliant on what we can make in Europe," she told legislators ahead of an EU leaders' summit later on Thursday.

"We have to assume that the virus, with its mutations, may be occupying us for a long time to come so the question goes far beyond this year," she added.

In addition, more work had to be done on ensuring the rest of the world was supplied with vaccines, since otherwise new mutations would keep emerging, some of which might turn out to be vaccine-resistant, Merkel warned.

