Another Louvre heist video surfaces: Thieves use ladder to escape French museum | Watch

Days after a big heist at France's popular Louvre Museum shocked the world, a video has surfaced, purportedly showing the thieves using a mechanical ladder to escape the premises. The jewellery stolen from the Louvre in Paris was valued at more than $100 million.(X/@Fraim_Labs)

In the footage, two individuals can be seen looking around several times as they slowly descend the ladder, just minutes after the renowned Paris museum was broken into and €88 million (£77 million) worth of France’s crown jewels were stolen.

The gang, believed to consist of four thieves, has not yet been apprehended.

HT.com cannot confirm the veracity of the following visuals.

The video also shows a truck equipped with the ladder parked along a busy road by the Seine, with vehicles passing by as the escape unfolded.

This is not the first video linked to the heist. A clip shared by a French channel earlier showed one of the thieves cutting through a glass display case.

On Wednesday, Laurence des Cars, the Louvre’s director, acknowledged that staff had failed to spot the robbers early enough because only a single camera was monitoring the gallery where the priceless items were displayed.

German company's tagline after lifts identified

In an interesting turn, a German company found itself at the centre of the story when one of its lifts was identified as part of the thieves’ operation.

Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH, a Werne-based manufacturer of furniture and construction lifts, saw its lift used in the heist. While initially shocked, the firm’s response turned heads across social media.

“When you need to move fast,” read the tagline on Böcker’s new Instagram post, which featured an image of its ladder lift extending up to the Louvre’s balcony. “The Böcker Agilo transports your treasures weighing up to 400kg at 42m/min – quiet as a whisper.”

Alexander Böcker, the managing director and third-generation owner of the company, told the Associated Press that he and his wife were “shocked that our lift had been misused for this robbery.” However, he added that “once the initial shock had subsided, black humour took over.”

Despite its sudden fame, Böcker clarified that the lift is not approved for human transport. Meanwhile, French authorities continue to investigate the heist, which has been dubbed one of the most shocking thefts in France’s history

