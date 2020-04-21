Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK

world

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 04:25 IST

Manjeet Singh Riyat, an emergency medicine consultant who was ‘hugely respected and much loved’ by colleagues and patients in Derbyshire, died on Monday after being infected by coronavirus, making him the latest Indian-origin medical professional to fall victim to the virus.

Riyat, who got his medical qualifications from the University of Leicester in 1992, was the first Sikh accident and emergency consultant in the National Health Service, and was instrumental in building the emergency medicine service in Derbyshire, his hospital trust said.

Gavin Boyle, chief executive of the hospital, said: “I want to pay tribute to Mr Manjeet Riyat, who has sadly passed away…He was an incredibly charming person and he was loved. Manjeet knew so many people here in the hospital, we will all miss him immensely”.

Riyat’s colleague, Susie Hewitt, said: “In 2003, Manjeet became one of four consultants in Emergency Medicine at the Derbyshire Royal Infirmary...Manjeet was enormously valued and much loved as a colleague, supervisor and mentor”.

“Manjeet’s passion for teaching and contribution to medical education were constant during his career…he had many skills, but was most comfortable as an emergency medicine consultant”, she added.

Riyat has left behind his wife and two sons.

Earlier this month, cardio-thoracic surgeon Jitendra Kumar Rathod, who gained his qualifications in India and moved to the UK, passed away in Wales. The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board described him as ‘a greatly respected doctor and colleague’.

Riyat, Rathod and east Sussex-based pharmacist Pooja Sharma are among over 50 non-white medical professionals who have passed away in the coronavirus pandemic. Frontline medical staff treating patients includes many Indian origin doctors and nurses.

Initial hospital data suggests that minority non-white people in the UK constitute 35 per cent among those in critical care hospitals, prompting an inquiry.