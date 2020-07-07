e-paper
Home / World News / Anti-China protests held in PoK against illegal construction of dams

Anti-China protests held in PoK against illegal construction of dams

A massive protest rally was held by residents to condemn illegal construction of Neelum Jhelum and Kohala Hydro power projects. The protesters highlighted environmental impacts caused by the dams constructed by Pakistan and China.

world Updated: Jul 07, 2020 08:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Muzaffarabad, PoK
A Social media campaign on Twitter trend with Hashtag #SaveRiversSaveAJK was also launched to highlight the issue on global platform.
Protests against China and Pakistan have been taking place in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the illegal construction of Dams on the Neelam and Jhelum rivers.

On Monday, a massive protest rally was held by residents to condemn illegal construction of Neelum Jhelum and Kohala Hydro power projects.

The protesters highlighted environmental impacts caused by the dams constructed by Pakistan and China.

A Social media campaign on Twitter trend with Hashtag #SaveRiversSaveAJK was also launched to highlight the issue on global platform.

The protesters asked under which law is the river agreement of disputed region was signed between Pakistan and China? They said that Pakistan and China are violating UN Security Council resolutions by occupying rivers.

“We should march towards Kohala project and continue protest there until it does not stop,” said one of the protesters.

Recently, a tripartite agreement was signed between a Chinese company and the governments of Pakistan and China for construction of a 1,124 megawatt hydropower project in Kohala costing 2.4 billion dollar.

The hydropower plant, being built on Jhelum river in PoK under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been awarded to Kohala Hydropower Company Ltd (KHCL), which is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC). (ANI)

