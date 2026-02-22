Are safety systems failing international students abroad? What rising incidents reveal

When Aidan O’Grady left the United States for a semester in Spain, it was meant to be an ordinary study-abroad experience. Days later, the North Carolina State University student died unexpectedly. The death has raised fresh questions about student safety during overseas study programmes. Students who understand their rights are significantly more likely to report problems and seek help, according to an expert. (AI Generated Image/ Representational)

Weeks before his death, a University of Michigan student, Zachary Park, suffered a traumatic brain injury in Madrid. On the same day, an Indian student was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in eastern Kazakhstan while returning from an excursion, according to the Indian Embassy.

Separate cases involving assaults and student deaths in Canada and the United Kingdom have further raised concerns.

Students underestimate everyday risks Many students prepare for dramatic threats but overlook more common dangers, said safety strategist Carrie Pasquarello, CEO of Global Secure Resources Inc.

Students often “tend to focus on headline risks, like terrorism, while underestimating the everyday threats that are statistically far more likely to affect them,” she said.

These risks include unsafe housing and neighborhoods, unregulated transportation, scams, drink spiking, gender-based violence and difficulty accessing medical care.

Also Read: Study Abroad Trends: How 2025 Preferences Will Shift Dramatically in 2026

Alcohol-related environments can also increase vulnerability. “Risk often comes from the behavior of others,” Pasquarello noted, warning that exposure to intoxicated individuals can raise the likelihood of harassment, theft or assault. Many students receive country-level briefings but little guidance about the specific neighborhoods, routes and social environments they will encounter daily.

Off-campus housing risks and regulatory gaps A significant number of serious incidents occur away from university campuses, particularly in private rental housing.

“One of the most acute risks… stems from information asymmetry and regulatory gaps in private housing markets,” said Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living.

Buildings may fail to meet fire safety codes or occupancy standards, with private rentals often lacking controlled access systems, emergency response, or grievance mechanisms.

Students can also face legal exposure when signing leases governed by unfamiliar tenancy laws.

“Accommodation selection should be approached as a structured risk and compliance assessment, not merely a pricing decision,” Arora said. Unusually low rents, requests for deposits to personal accounts and missing compliance documentation should be treated as warning signs.

Immigration fears can discourage reporting abuse Concerns about visa status may prevent students from reporting exploitation or unsafe conditions, according to Vansh Desai, immigration lead at Beyond Border.

“In some cases, uncertainty around visa rules, work authorization, or fear of jeopardizing future immigration benefits can discourage students from reporting unsafe conditions,” he said.

Also Read: Indian-origin student dies in devastating house fire in New York; family raises funds for repatriation

However, Desai emphasized that the issue often stems from misinformation rather than legal reality. “US law generally protects all workers and residents, including international students, from abuse and unsafe conditions,” he noted.

He added that some students fear contacting police could affect their visa status, even during emergencies. In reality, reporting a crime or seeking emergency help does not typically harm an immigration case, and public safety agencies prioritize life-threatening situations.

Students who understand their rights, he said, are significantly more likely to report problems and seek help.

As risks and reporting barriers become clearer, government outreach has also expanded.

India raises issue in Lok Sabha Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on February 6, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it accords “high priority” to the safety and security of Indian students abroad.

Also Read: 20-year-old AMU student dies by suicide during video call with father in Saudi Arabia

Embassies conduct orientation sessions on “potential challenges, risks, and precautions,” maintain emergency hotlines and issue advisories in regions facing political instability or exploitation risks. Students are encouraged to register with missions and stay connected through the MADAD portal, WhatsApp groups, consular camps and open houses.

No single institution can guarantee safety, Pasquarello said.

“Responsibility is shared,” she noted, pointing to the roles of universities in providing accurate training and support systems, host governments in ensuring public safety and students in developing situational awareness.

Failures occur when responsibility shifts to students without equipping them to manage risks. “Too often, institutions fail by responding slowly, communicating poorly, or focusing more on reputation management than student well-being,” she said.