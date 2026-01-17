What happened to Zachary Park in Madrid? GoFundMe launched for University of Michigan student

A University of Michigan student from New Jersey is in critical condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury while studying abroad in Spain. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family as he undergoes treatment overseas, according to Daily Voice. Zachary Park had expected to spend the semester studying and living in Madrid. Instead, he remains hospitalized as doctors continue to monitor his condition. (GoFundMe)

Zachary Park, a junior at the University of Michigan and a Westfield native, was seriously injured in Madrid on January 13, while leaving an apartment. Park was spending the semester in Spain as part of a study abroad program.

According to the GoFundMe page, Park suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed an emergency craniotomy to relieve pressure on his brain. The surgery was described as lifesaving.

The exact circumstances surrounding the injury have not been made public. The fundraising page states: "Nobody knows what happened to Zach and there are no witnesses at this time."

He remains in critical condition and is currently in a medically induced coma.

The fundraiser noted that Park cannot be transferred back to the United States for at least three months due to the severity of his injuries.

Family rushes to Madrid Following the incident, Park’s parents, Cheryl and his father, traveled to Madrid to be by his bedside, according to Daily Voice. The family is expected to remain in Spain for an extended period as Park continues to receive intensive medical care.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, the sudden medical emergency has placed significant emotional and financial strain on Park’s family, due to ongoing medical care and extended travel in Spain.

GoFundMe launched A GoFundMe campaign organized by family friend Jeanne Martel has been set up to help cover medical expenses, travel costs, and other related needs. As of January 15, the fundraiser had raised more than $160,000.

In the campaign description, Martel described Park as kind, loyal, and deeply connected to his family and friends. She wrote that he is someone who is always there for others when they need support.

The fundraiser also noted that Park was actively involved in sports and leadership activities before college. He previously served as a captain of his high school hockey team and was president of the flag football league.

Park remains hospitalized as doctors continue to monitor his condition. As the incident remains under active police investigation, the family has urged to refrain from speculation until more details emerge.