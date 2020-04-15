e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Aren’t any particularly big’: US downplays North Korea’s suspected missile launches

‘Aren’t any particularly big’: US downplays North Korea’s suspected missile launches

The firing also came a day before the nuclear-armed North marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong Un.

world Updated: Apr 15, 2020 06:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
a man watches a television news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. The US military's top general played down North Korea's fresh batch of suspected missile launches on April 14, 2020.
a man watches a television news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. The US military's top general played down North Korea's fresh batch of suspected missile launches on April 14, 2020. (AFP Photo )
         

The US military’s top general played down North Korea’s fresh batch of suspected missile launches on Tuesday, saying the Pentagon did not see them as threatening.

“These were short range. These aren’t any particularly big, big missiles,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said.

While the Pentagon was still analysing its data, “I don’t think it’s particularly provocative or threatening to us,” Milley said.

“It may be tied to some celebrations that are happening inside North Korea, as opposed to any deliberate provocation against us.” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs said the North earlier Tuesday fired what were believed to be short-range cruise missiles from Munchon into the sea, one day before Seoul holds parliamentary elections.

The firing also came a day before the nuclear-armed North marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong Un.

tags
top news
‘Need to review WHO’s role in mismanaging Covid-19 spread’: Trump halts funding
‘Need to review WHO’s role in mismanaging Covid-19 spread’: Trump halts funding
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 update| Not the time to reduce WHO resources: UN as Trump halts funding
Covid-19 update| Not the time to reduce WHO resources: UN as Trump halts funding
Could Ebola trial drug be answer to Covid-19?
Could Ebola trial drug be answer to Covid-19?
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news