Home / World News / As Covid-19 cases surge, US bans travellers from Brazil ‘to protect country’

As Covid-19 cases surge, US bans travellers from Brazil ‘to protect country’

Brazil had reported more than 3,47,000 Covid-19 cases, second behind the US in the number of infections, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

world Updated: May 25, 2020 06:25 IST
Washington
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen at the President Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Brasilia. (Reuters Photo )
         

The White House has announced a ban on travel to the US from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America’s hardest-hit country.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement Sunday evening that the ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they sought to travel to the United States.

McEnany cast it as a move by President Donald Trump “to protect our country.” Trump has already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China, all of which have been hit hard by the virus. Trump had said last week that he was considering imposing similar restrictions on Brazil.

Brazil also has recorded more than 22,000 deaths, fifth-most in the world. There have been more than 97,000 deaths in the US.

