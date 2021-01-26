'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000
- UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday took "full responsibility" and expressed regret and condolences as the UK death toll from Covid-19 passed the 100,000 mark.
"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done," he told a Downing Street news conference.
Antony Blinken succeeds Mike Pompeo as 71st secretary of state
- Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.
First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket
- The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
Rate of guns seized at US airport checkpoints jumped in 2020
- The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. About 83% of the guns were loaded.
Moderna Covid-19 jabs can be up to six weeks apart: WHO
Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic
Eli Lilly, Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies study data shows promising results
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron push for return to pre-Trump cooperation
Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
UK hits grim Covid-19 death toll figure of 100,000
China hopes Joe Biden will 'learn a lesson' from Donald Trump's wrong policies
Watchdog group to track hiring of ex-Trump aides
- The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity, which kicks off Tuesday, said it’s building a list of former officials and aides who were involved in what the group says were the Trump administration’s most controversial actions.
Thai court acquits 80-year-old writer of defaming monarchy
