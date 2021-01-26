IND USA
'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000

  • UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
AFP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday took "full responsibility" and expressed regret and condolences as the UK death toll from Covid-19 passed the 100,000 mark.

"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done," he told a Downing Street news conference.

'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000

AFP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
