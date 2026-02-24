As War Enters 5th Year, Ukraine Shows Russian Victory Is Anything but Inevitable

KHARKIV, Ukraine—A Ukrainian counterattack in the country’s southeast is chipping away at Russian advances there and demonstrating that Kyiv’s forces have got plenty of fight left as Moscow’s invasion stretches into a fifth year. A Ukrainian soldier in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

With peace negotiations backed by President Trump stalled, Russia has sought to portray its victory in Ukraine as inevitable. But losses among the Kremlin’s troops now number well over one million, and its grinding offensives advance at a few dozen yards a day at best, according to a recent analysis by the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and Intelligence Studies and the conclusions of several European defense-intelligence departments.

Ukraine has embarrassed Russian generals’ claims of significant gains by largely clearing the city of Kupyansk in the northeast of Russian forces and retaking several villages in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, long-range strikes by Ukraine, Western sanctions and ship seizures are pushing down prices for Russian oil that are critical for Moscow to sustain its military efforts.

Seth Jones, president of the defense and security department at CSIS, said that is why Russian President Vladimir Putin is dangling economic deals in front of Trump—to tempt him to cut off support to Ukraine or try to force Kyiv to hand over territory that his army hasn’t conquered.

“That’s the big breakthrough in a war that his military is unable to win,” Jones said of Putin. “The real hope is that the U.S. will come to their aid.”

War dead Russian military casualties total some 1.2 million, of which as many as 325,000 have been killed, more than double the numbers for Ukraine, according to CSIS. While Russia has long been able to attract volunteers to the war with large payments, there are signs that recruitment is now struggling to keep pace with casualties. Ukraine’s top military commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskiy, said last week that Russia wasn’t able to replace its battlefield losses in 2025.

Some Western defense officials have also concluded that Russian recruitment is on the slide. Over the past three months Russia has recruited 30,000 to 35,000 soldiers monthly, but more have been killed or wounded, according to a Western official.

While Russia has enough troops to keep up its current operations, the lack of troops is among the reasons Moscow might find it difficult to make major breakthroughs, some analysts say.

Ukraine, too, is struggling to raise enough manpower.

“There are some signs the Russians are not recruiting as much but they are still recruiting more than the Ukrainians,” said Maj. Gen. Pekka Turunen, the chief of Finland’s military intelligence.

The war has taken its toll, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledging the deaths of 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The thin ranks of its infantry rely on explosive drones and artillery to hold Russian advances back. But offensives require more manpower to sustain the defense, and Ukraine is seeking to wear down Russian forces.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Tuesday, the U.K.’s armed-forces minister, Alistair Carns, said Russia had been at war longer than in World War II and lost over 4,000 tanks, 10,000 armed vehicles and had its navy arguably destroyed by a country that never had a navy.