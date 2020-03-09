e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghanistan president for the second time

Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghanistan president for the second time

Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah held his own ceremony at a similar time as a rival president in a disputed election.

world Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s oath taking ceremony at the Presidential Palace was attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including United States Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s oath taking ceremony at the Presidential Palace was attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including United States Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.(AP)
         

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday but his main rival for the top job refused to recognise the inauguration, holding his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.

Television footage showed Ghani taking an oath at the Presidential palace in Kabul at a ceremony attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Presidential candidate and rival in a disputed election Abdullah Abdullah held his own ceremony at a similar time, suggesting talks between the two camps and Khalilzad aimed at brokering an agreement had not been successful.

tags
top news
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
Live: Coronavirus claims 43 more lives in Iran, death toll goes up to 237
Live: Coronavirus claims 43 more lives in Iran, death toll goes up to 237
Coronavirus panic, oil price crash strikes Indian stocks, record worst fall in over 4 years
Coronavirus panic, oil price crash strikes Indian stocks, record worst fall in over 4 years
‘Court can’t shut its eyes’: HC pans UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Court can’t shut its eyes’: HC pans UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghanistan president for the second time
Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghanistan president for the second time
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news