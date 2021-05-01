IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / AstraZeneca says Covid-19 shots production in Latin America will be delayed
Elderly people wait in an observation room after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a mass vaccination program in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (REUTERS)
Elderly people wait in an observation room after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a mass vaccination program in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (REUTERS)
world news

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 shots production in Latin America will be delayed

The company flagged issues with lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods for regulatory approval as primary reasons for slow production.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 05:34 AM IST

AstraZeneca has confirmed setbacks to production of its COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, excluding Brazil, but said it will still meet a commitment to deliver 150 million doses to the region this year.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday that lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods for regulatory approval had slowed the process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine latin america + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP