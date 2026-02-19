At least 16 killed in explosion due to suspected gas leakage in Pakistan’s Karachi

Karachi: At least 16 people, including many children, were killed and 14 others injured when a suspected gas leakage led to an explosion in a residential building in Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday morning. Rescue workers search for bodies among the rubble after a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on January 21, 2026. (AFP)

"The explosion took place around 4:30 am on the first floor of the building located in the Old Soldier Bazar area when everyone was awake for Sehri time," police official Jamshed Asher said.

The first day of Ramzan is being observed in Pakistan today.

The police official said that the reason for the explosion apparently was a gas leakage.

Due to gas shortage in Pakistan's biggest city, many families especially in lower income residential areas use liquid petroleum gas cylinders at their homes.

Police surgeon Dr Samaiya Syed confirmed that they have received 14 bodies so far from the blast site while 14 injured are under treatment.

The explosion caused a part of the building structure to collapse due to its dilapidated condition.

"We are still searching through the rubble and debris to see if there are any more bodies or survivors," Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said.

The deceased include at least nine children aged between two and 17 while the injured also include seven children.

This is the second major tragedy to occur in Karachi. Last month, a fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, in the Saddar area killing at least 79 people and leaving scores injured.